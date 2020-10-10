Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new highs 4 of 5 nights

"I think it's likely that severely ill COVID patients obviously aren't going to be moved out into smaller or regional facilities," Bratzler said. "But routine illness that might be in the hospital — those patients might have to be moved if there was a surge capacity problem."

Regional hospital bed data

Bratzler also pointed to issues that stem from not having a transparent or obvious daily source for information about numbers of hospital and ICU beds.

"I think that makes it difficult if we see outbreaks of the disease or we see a big influx of influenza cases. It makes it a bit more difficult to know where there may be capacity to move patients," Bratzler said.

Monks said it’s critical for the public to have access to regional hospital data by type of bed, specifically by COVID-19 bed and ICU bed. Otherwise, he said, neither the public nor doctors will know which hospitals or areas are truly under stress regarding COVID-19 beds and ICU beds.

The state recently began posting once a week the overall percentage of beds available in each region, but Monks said that isn't helpful in understanding what leads hospitals to go on "divert" and send patients elsewhere.