Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case rate hits record: 'We could get in trouble,' hospital leader says

OU epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe’s model projects that cases and hospitalizations will continue rising across the state into mid-February, perhaps cresting earlier if the omicron variant spreads even faster throughout the population.

The state has reported more than 6,000 new COVID cases each of the past two days, behind only the 6,487 reported Jan. 10, 2021.

There were 39,051 active cases reported Friday, which Bratzler described as a “gross underestimation” of how many are actually infected in the community. Multiply that figure by three — so 117,153 — for a better but conservative estimate of how many Oklahomans are infected, he said.

So two or three individuals are infected out of about every 100 people a person encounters, Bratzler said.

“You just have to assume in any setting where you’re around people — particularly people you don’t know — that some of those people will be infected and take appropriate precautions,” Bratzler said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}