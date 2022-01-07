Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case rate hits record: 'We could get in trouble,' hospital leader says

Oklahoma’s new daily COVID-19 new case count hit its highest mark of the entire pandemic Friday, with one of the state’s leading COVID experts expressing concern that hospitals are “going to have real problems” soon.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said Oklahoma is at 104 new cases per 100,000 people per day. The prior record, hit last winter, was 103.
The statewide average of COVID hospitalizations reached 1,081 — the ninth consecutive daily report in which it has gone upward and a 75% hike since a month ago.
He said the number of OU Health workers out for quarantine or isolation increases almost every day, and that’s probably the situation in other hospitals, too.
“I really do think we could get in trouble in a hurry, with the number of people that are getting infected, just to run the infrastructure of the health system — to keep the doors open,” Bratzler said. “If we lose 10% of our nurses, we’re in real trouble.”
Bratzler previously emphasized that Oklahoma hospitals would struggle if COVID hospitalizations rose above 1,000 again. That happened this week, with 1,015 reported Tuesday in the state’s recent three-day average.
The delta wave’s peak was 1,607 inpatients in late August.
OU epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe’s model projects that cases and hospitalizations will continue rising across the state into mid-February, perhaps cresting earlier if the omicron variant spreads even faster throughout the population.
The state has reported more than 6,000 new COVID cases each of the past two days, behind only the 6,487 reported Jan. 10, 2021.
There were 39,051 active cases reported Friday, which Bratzler described as a “gross underestimation” of how many are actually infected in the community. Multiply that figure by three — so 117,153 — for a better but conservative estimate of how many Oklahomans are infected, he said.
So two or three individuals are infected out of about every 100 people a person encounters, Bratzler said.
“You just have to assume in any setting where you’re around people — particularly people you don’t know — that some of those people will be infected and take appropriate precautions,” Bratzler said.
Experts and research, including an analysis conducted by the state of Oklahoma, continue to point to the vaccines as the best defense against COVID-19.
The State Department of Health released a special report Wednesday showing how effective against COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death full vaccination is for Oklahomans compared to being unvaccinated.
Unvaccinated Oklahomans were 2.9 times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID, 3.1 times more likely to be hospitalized for the disease and 3.2 times more likely to die from it.
Bratzler noted that the most interesting aspect comes from breaking down risk of hospitalization and death by age group because risk varies substantially by age.
The risk of death in unvaccinated Oklahomans is 16.3 times higher among those ages 45-54; 18.0 times higher in ages 55-64; 9.1 times higher in ages 65-84; and 3.8 times higher in ages 85-older.
Hospitalization risk for unvaccinated Oklahomans is 9.3 times higher in ages 18-24 and 55-64; 8.7 times higher in ages 25-44; 10.0 times higher in ages 45-54; 7.7 times higher in ages 65-84; and 3.6 times higher in ages 85-older.
Bratzler said he has seen a couple of similar reports based on Oklahoma data that also show these findings.
“Just clearly demonstrating that while people who are vaccinated are getting infected — we’re definitely seeing breakthrough infections — the risk of hospitalization and death is profoundly higher in people who are not vaccinated,” Bratzler said.
