Oklahoma’s COVID-19 daily case average has doubled in three weeks, but Gov. Kevin Stitt repeatedly called it a "plateau" Thursday as he downplayed concerns about the state's surge.
“We’ve been on this plateau now for the last three weeks of number of cases,” Stitt told reporters and a Facebook live audience.
However, state data contradict Stitt showing a clear upward trajectory. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases climbed 96% in three weeks, reaching a record average of 1,110 cases on Thursday that is up from 565 reported July 9.
The seven-day moving average — a measure of new cases reported each day in a seven-day span — is a metric chosen by the state early in the pandemic. The moving average smooths out daily fluctuations in positive tests and inconsistencies in testing turnaround times.
A Tulsa World reporter asked Stitt's office for an explanation of his plateau comments and how he can reconcile them with a doubling of the daily case average in the time frame he used multiple times.
Baylee Lakey, communications director for Stitt, didn't address the surge in daily positive cases in her email response.
Instead, she cited two data metrics that Stitt didn't reference in his remarks.
“As noted in the OSDH’s weekly Epidemiologist report, the percentage of positives cases this week is 8.9%, the lowest since July 3," Lakey wrote. "Furthermore, when looking at the data based on onset of symptoms and the date COVID-19 tests were administered, Oklahoma has remained largely steady on the active presence of COVID-19 since July 18.”
However, state data show active cases in Oklahoma have risen 70% during Stitt's timeline of the past three weeks.
There were 6,793 active cases statewide reported Thursday, up from 3,986 active cases reported July 9. Using Lakey's date of July 18 still yields a 38% increase in active cases as of Thursday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health didn't respond to similar questions about Stitt's comments.
Stitt's handling of the pandemic is drawing scrutiny at the federal level.
The chairman of a U.S. House subcommittee tasked with investigating “issues related to the coronavirus crisis” notes that a July 26 report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force “provides a dire assessment of the situation in Oklahoma … .”
The July 29 letter states the subcommittee’s review found that Oklahoma doesn’t appear to be following at least five different recommendations from the Task Force report and partially complying with another.
Depending on whether a county is considered to be a hotspot or nearing one, the recommendations include caps on social gatherings, closing bars, reducing indoor dining capacity to 25%; limiting gyms to 25% occupancy; ensuring retailers and personal services require masks and safe social distancing; and mask mandates.
“The Task Force report privately recommended that Oklahoma implement these health measures to help reverse the dangerous spike in cases across the state and to prevent unnecessary deaths,” wrote U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina. “Failure to comply is allowing the virus to spread, prolonging and exacerbating the public health crisis facing the state.”
Stitt, when a reporter asked him about the document Thursday, called the letter a “political statement.”
He said he’s on calls every week with the president, vice president and 49 other governors, looking at the recommendations and making decisions based on the facts in Oklahoma.
“What you’re talking about is I think a subcommittee inside Congress that really is just trying to make a political statement either against the president or our state,” Stitt said. “I don’t know exactly where it’s coming from.”
Stitt again highlighted the state’s color-coded COVID-19 alert system that he rolled out July 9 in response to coronavirus task force recommendations to “give counties some level of assurance.”
However, public health officials in Oklahoma have called the alert map unhelpful.
The system uses county-specific rates of new coronavirus cases to determine if a county is new normal, low risk or moderate risk.
But the only way a county can become high risk is if hospital beds or personal protective equipment on a statewide basis drop below 5%, regardless of whether an individual county’s hospital system is overwhelmed.
In a separate news conference Thursday, Tulsa Health Department executive director Bruce Dart broached the topic of the coronavirus task force report and the state’s color-coded alert system by saying "there’s issues I think with both criteria, to be perfectly honest.”
Dart said Tulsa County has local data and that local data should be the basis for decisions. He said he had read some excerpts from the White House document about closing bars early and reducing restaurant capacity to 25% capacity.
“I don’t know of any business that can function and make a profit at 25% capacity. And frankly here in Tulsa County that’s not our main risk,” Dart said. “For here, we talk about gatherings. Our main concern right now — the data’s telling us — is things like weddings, camps, sport-related gatherings, long-term care facilities, and we’re starting to see a few cases out of childcare.”
Dart also said that the state's alert system “isn’t going to be real helpful to us” unless it uses a regional concept for hospitalizations, rather than statewide metrics.
“If our hospitals are exceeding capacity here and there’s hospital beds elsewhere, we still won’t meet their high-risk or red category,” Dart said.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer for University of Oklahoma, made similar comments July 17.
Bratzler said the color-coded map “is not helpful at this point.” He pointed to how the state was mostly one color, even though there were ongoing and specific hot spots in the state.
He also called it "unrealistic" for the state to suggest it will transfer patients from a Tulsa hospital, for example, to a small rural hospital simply because it has an available bed.
