Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are high — but two of the three are falling substantially

While Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases have dropped substantially, Dr. Dale Bratzler cautioned that the per capita rate is still as high as the delta surge peak in the summer.
Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, is concerned that some of the drop was caused by a relative lack of testing during the winter storm last week but "feels comfortable" saying cases have "come down considerably" in what he said Wednesday is a welcome trend.
The state's weekly case rate per 100,000 people is 491, according to federal data. The delta surge's peak in late August was 495, while the omicron surge's peak was 2,086 on Jan. 24.
"We're still pretty high," Bratzler said, adding that case numbers reported later in the week might be more accurate as testing picks up.
Similarly to cases, hospitalizations are falling but remain quite high — still above the delta peak. And COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma are peaking now as the last indicator in a surge.
The seven-day average was at 49 COVID deaths per day as of Wednesday, according to federal death certificate data. The high during omicron surge so far has been 50 deaths per day on Feb. 3 — six days earlier.
The COVID deaths peak after the delta variant was 56 per day in late October.
Cumulatively, 13,758 deaths from COVID have been reported in Oklahoma.
"So the death toll is really substantial and remains at 1.4% of all of those people who test positive in our state," Bratzler said, noting that Oklahoma crossed the threshold Wednesday of 1 million cases of COVID confirmed since the pandemic's outset.
While the winter storm lowered the number of reported COVID tests performed, at-home testing and asymptomatic infections also are keeping the daily case counts lower than they otherwise would be.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that only 1 in 4 COVID infections were reported from February 2020 to September 2021.
Bratzler uses a conservative estimate of multiplying active cases by three to get a better feel for community spread.
The state reported 13,758 active cases as of Wednesday — about 1 in 290 Oklahomans. Multiplied by three, those become about 41,000 active cases or about 1 in 97 Oklahomans.
At omicron's peak, the state reported 133,175 active cases on Jan. 25 — about 1 in 30 Oklahomans. The multiplier of three would indicate that the state actually had about 400,000 active cases — about 1 in 10 Oklahomans — at that time.
Bratzler pointed to the model used by Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an OU epidemiologist who was the state epidemiologist during the pandemic's early phases.
That model suggests that about 3.4 million Oklahomans might have been infected by COVID-19 so far, Bratzler said, adding that the state's official count is just more than 1 million confirmed cases.
"So the factor of three seems reasonable," Bratzler said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma are declining, though the state still ranks No. 1 in the nation for its rate of 26.6 COVID hospital admissions per 100 inpatient beds the past seven days.
COVID hospitalizations across the state were at 1,682 in the latest three-day average released by the state. That is down 15% from 1,980 a week ago and down 25% from the record 2,243 reported Jan. 28.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said hospitalizations remain high and are stressing hospitals. There are still "a lot" of new cases each day, too, he said, so it's not time for people to drop their guard yet.
Reed emphasized that vaccination is the best protection against COVID and that it remains important for people to wear masks, watch their distance from others and wash their hands to slow the spread of the disease.
He added that getting tested also is a critical tool to slow the spread.
"As we see cases hopefully continue to decrease, we want to remind Oklahomans that we can't put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror yet," Reed said Wednesday during an Oklahoma State Department of Health media briefing.
He said the Health Department distributed more than 500,000 N-95 masks this past week from the state's own stockpile to local pharmacies that aren't a part of the federal mask-dispensing program.
"We hope that this will provide Oklahomans the opportunity to go to their local pharmacy to receive an N-95 mask free of charge," Reed said.
Dr. David Kendrick noted that until now the most precipitous drop in new COVID hospital admissions came after the winter peak a year ago.
Kendrick said the state appears to be on a similarly dramatic downward pace now — actually three times faster. He is CEO of MyHealth Access Network, a health information exchange for Oklahoma that is based in Tulsa.
"During the steepest part of the curve last winter, new inpatient admissions declined an average rate of four per day," Kendrick said. "Since our peak around Jan. 25 for hospitalizations, new inpatient admissions have dropped at an average rate of 12.6 per day — admittedly from a higher peak."
By the numbers
COVID-19 CASES (daily seven-day averages)
Oklahoma
Summer 2020 peak: 1,110
Winter 2020-2021 peak: 4,256
Delta surge peak: 2,806
Omicron surge peak: 11,908
As of Wednesday: 2,363
Tulsa County (seven-day averages each Wednesday)*
Summer 2020 peak: 225
Winter 2020-2021 peak: 629
Delta surge peak: 415
Omicron surge peak: 1,802
As of Wednesday: 526
COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS**
Oklahoma
Summer 2020 peak: 663
Winter 2020-2021 peak: 1,995
Delta surge peak: 1,607
Omicron surge peak: 2,243
As of Wednesday: 1,682
Tulsa County
Summer 2020 peak: not available
Winter 2020-2021 peak: 468
Delta surge peak: 504
Omicron surge peak: 548
As of Wednesday: 430
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
* The Oklahoma State Department of Health stopped reporting new cases by county on a daily basis in March 2021, switching to only weekly data.
** OSDH stopped reporting persons under investigation for COVID-19 in hospitalization data at the start of 2021. In May 2021, it switched to reporting recent three-day averages rather than daily counts.