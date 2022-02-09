Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are high — but two of the three are falling substantially

Bratzler pointed to the model used by Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an OU epidemiologist who was the state epidemiologist during the pandemic's early phases.

That model suggests that about 3.4 million Oklahomans might have been infected by COVID-19 so far, Bratzler said, adding that the state's official count is just more than 1 million confirmed cases.

"So the factor of three seems reasonable," Bratzler said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma are declining, though the state still ranks No. 1 in the nation for its rate of 26.6 COVID hospital admissions per 100 inpatient beds the past seven days.

COVID hospitalizations across the state were at 1,682 in the latest three-day average released by the state. That is down 15% from 1,980 a week ago and down 25% from the record 2,243 reported Jan. 28.

Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said hospitalizations remain high and are stressing hospitals. There are still "a lot" of new cases each day, too, he said, so it's not time for people to drop their guard yet.