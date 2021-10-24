Oklahoma's Black towns responding to tourism interest after withstanding pandemic

“It was banks, it was two grocery stores, barbershops, anything that a person would need to thrive as a community,” Boyles said. “Economically speaking, you can choke the life out of anything if you take the money out of it.”

Boley, about 80 miles southeast of Langston, is the most prominent of the historically Black towns, but Langston is perhaps the most-populated today because of its namesake college, Langston University. It's the only historically Black college (HBCU) in the state.

“Langston has survived and thrived because of the school,” Boyles said of his alma mater, where he earned a computer science degree.

A year before Boyles was elected, the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Oklahoma, as governments, schools and businesses temporarily shut down and residents sheltered in place to control the spread of the virus.

“Even a town as small as ours has not avoided the wrath of the pandemic,” Boyles said. “But the curse and the blessing of a small town is that it’s small enough where everyone can maintain a sort of natural 6-feet distance between each other. And as far as I know, there were only four cases of COVID, and we have a very good immunization record.”