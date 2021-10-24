Oklahoma's Black towns responding to tourism interest after withstanding pandemic

LANGSTON — When Michael Boyles was elected mayor of Langston in April, he knew it was not going to be a flashy job.
“Being a mayor in Langston is more a labor of love than anything else,” Boyles said. “You get a small stipend, but it’s not much. My day job is what really pays my bills. But I say it’s a labor of love because, if you don’t love your own community, who will? I didn’t get elected as a politician; I’m an activist. I want to get something done. ”
For his whole life, Boyles has lived in Langston, one of 13 historically all-Black towns in Oklahoma, all of them rural.
In the early 20th century, there were more than 50, making Oklahoma home to the most all-Black towns in the U.S. The surviving Black towns include Langston, Boley, Brooksville, Clearview, Grayson, Lima, Red Bird, Rentiesville, Summit, Taft, Tatums, Tullahassee and Vernon.
Boyles said the most recent census estimated the population of Langston at a little more than 1,200, but 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data actually places the estimate at 1,860 residents. Either way, to Boyles, the town is thriving.
Washington Avenue in Langston was, in some ways, a local “Black Wall Street” that evoked the same type of prosperous African American enterprise as Tulsa. Unlike the Tulsa enclave, the 60 businesses that lined Langston’s Washington Street were not physically destroyed by racism, but the effect might as well have been the same.
“It was banks, it was two grocery stores, barbershops, anything that a person would need to thrive as a community,” Boyles said. “Economically speaking, you can choke the life out of anything if you take the money out of it.”
Boley, about 80 miles southeast of Langston, is the most prominent of the historically Black towns, but Langston is perhaps the most-populated today because of its namesake college, Langston University. It's the only historically Black college (HBCU) in the state.
“Langston has survived and thrived because of the school,” Boyles said of his alma mater, where he earned a computer science degree.
A year before Boyles was elected, the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Oklahoma, as governments, schools and businesses temporarily shut down and residents sheltered in place to control the spread of the virus.
“Even a town as small as ours has not avoided the wrath of the pandemic,” Boyles said. “But the curse and the blessing of a small town is that it’s small enough where everyone can maintain a sort of natural 6-feet distance between each other. And as far as I know, there were only four cases of COVID, and we have a very good immunization record.”
Boyles said the confirmed cases, all during the pandemic’s height in 2020, were “pretty mild.” The youngest patient was 24, the oldest 60, but no one in Langston died as a result of COVID-19. As of this month, no further local cases have been confirmed.
“We’ve been pretty blessed overall so far to not see much spread,” Boyles said.
Only one other community has fared better: the fellow all-Black town of Boley, which has seen no confirmed cases since the pandemic began, Boley Mayor Dr. Francis Shelton said.
“That is remarkable,” Boyles said. “But then again, they don’t have the infrastructure and the traffic in the college that we do,” Boyles said.
Infrastructure and travel to the Black towns were the topics of a state legislative interim study recently held by the Senate Committee on Business, Commerce and Tourism. Among presenters was Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, who has strongly advocated for Tulsa’s Greenwood “Black Wall Street” enclave.
“I have been meeting for the past two years with the Black mayors of the 13 original Black towns, creating a strategy for opportunities to boost visitors to their towns,” Matthews said. “There’s a movement to highlight rural America.”
Larry O’Dell, communications director for the Oklahoma Historical Society, has developed an all-Black towns exhibit and works closely with Matthews.
“Most of these towns, even though people wanted to see these towns, didn’t have the infrastructure to take advantage of this tourism,” O’Dell said. “That’s beginning to change.”
O'Dell credited the surge of interest in the Black towns to the 100th remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“People from all over the country that came here wanted to know about the Black towns more than people within the state itself," Shirley Nero, a member of the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, said after the Race Massacre centennial raised awareness.
Shirley and Donnie Nero, who live in Oklahoma’s second-smallest Black town of Clearview, said the potential for tourism has always been in these historic communities, but the deck had been stacked against them.
“We hear a lot of people talking about the venues in the Black towns and the attractions in those things, but we live there,” Donnie Nero said. “We really dig into our own pockets. We just purchased a welcome center for the town of Clearview with our own money. We did it because Clearview needs it, and it’s for the visibility of the town.”
The mayors of the Black towns have reconstituted an association through which they can maintain close contact and share networking resources. The Neros are members of the organization, as is Matthews.
“Many of these mayors are working ... and not able to do the writing for the funding and infrastructure,” Matthews said.
Matthews plans to mount a vigorous public awareness campaign around the towns to increase public and private grants for preservation and restoration efforts.
Boyles said he would be happy to see more funding opportunities for Langston and his sibling cities. His long-term vision to revitalize Langston’s Main Street, with boutique shops, entertainment venues and cafes, might depend on those dollars.
“And why is it that we have a major university on one side of the street, and on the other side of the street, you don’t have high-speed internet?” Boyles said. “On one side of the street you have a famous university, and on the other side of it, it’s as if it doesn’t exist. That’s got to change.”
“And other people outside of Langston tell me, ‘Well, why don’t you do what the university has done, with all of its development?’ My response to that is, ‘If you give the city $38 million, we might be able to do something with it.'"