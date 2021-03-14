Oklahomans granted two-month income tax extension

The Oklahoma Tax Commission has followed the Internal Revenue Service in pushing 2020 income tax filing and payment deadlines back two months, to June 15.
Both delays are the result of emergency declarations related to February’s severe winter weather.
This will be the second straight year Oklahomans will be able to file after the traditional April 15 deadline without penalty. Deadlines were pushed back in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The extension covers state and federal individual and business income taxes.
See tax.ok.gov for further information and tax forms.
