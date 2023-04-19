OKLAHOMA CITY — When guests at a popular prayer gathering sat down for breakfast on an April morning 28 years ago, “unspeakable evil was heading our way down Interstate 35,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said Wednesday.
top story
OKLAHOMA CITY — When guests at a popular prayer gathering sat down for breakfast on an April morning 28 years ago, “unspeakable evil was heading our way down Interstate 35,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.