Oklahoman to receive Medal of Honor

Oklahoma native Earl D. Plumlee will receive the Medal of Honor for his actions during combat in Afghanistan in 2013, the White House announced Friday.
Plumlee, of Merritt, is a master sergeant in the U.S. Army and formerly served in the Marine Corps and the Oklahoma National Guard. According to the statement accompanying Friday's announcement, he is now with First Special Forces Group at Fort Lewis, Washington.
A 2016 Washington Post story says Plumlee was first nominated for a Medal of Honor immediately after playing a key role in repelling an attack on an allied outpost. The attack involved several suicide bombers and a car bomb that blew a 60-foot hole in the post's perimeter wall.
Some of the Army's top brass, including current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller, signed off on the nomination, but the Senior Army Decorations Board instead recommended a Silver Star, which Plumlee received in 2015.
It was not immediately clear what led to Plumlee's finally receiving the military's top recognition for bravery.
The Washington Post story says then-Lt. Gen. James McConville told Army inspector general investigators he believed Plumlee prevented a substantial loss of life and deserved the Medal of Honor but that McConville didn't believe Plumlee's nomination was clear on that point.
The citation accompanying Friday's announcement says Plumlee "instantly responded to a complex enemy attack" that included 10 Afghan insurgents wearing suicide vests.
Plumlee and five Special Operations members aboard two vehicles confronted the invaders while coming "under effective enemy fire from the front and right," with Plumlee shielding the driver with his body.
Armed with only a pistol and grenades, Plumlee got out of the vehicle and engaged the enemy forces, killing at least two.
"Disregarding his own safety, he left cover and advanced alone against the superior enemy force engaging several combatants at close range, including an insurgent whose suicide vest exploded a mere seven meters from his position," the citation reads.
"Undeterred and resolute, he joined a small group of American and Polish soldiers, who moved from cover to counter-attack the infiltrators. As the force advanced, he engaged an insurgent to his front left. The wounded insurgent threw a grenade before detonating his suicide vest."
Plumlee subsequently carried a mortally wounded comrade to safety and took command of three Polish soldiers while driving off the enemy.