Oklahoman to receive Medal of Honor

Oklahoma native Earl D. Plumlee will receive the Medal of Honor for his actions during combat in Afghanistan in 2013, the White House announced Friday.

Plumlee, of Merritt, is a master sergeant in the U.S. Army and formerly served in the Marine Corps and the Oklahoma National Guard. According to the statement accompanying Friday's announcement, he is now with First Special Forces Group at Fort Lewis, Washington.

A 2016 Washington Post story says Plumlee was first nominated for a Medal of Honor immediately after playing a key role in repelling an attack on an allied outpost. The attack involved several suicide bombers and a car bomb that blew a 60-foot hole in the post's perimeter wall.

Some of the Army's top brass, including current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller, signed off on the nomination, but the Senior Army Decorations Board instead recommended a Silver Star, which Plumlee received in 2015.

It was not immediately clear what led to Plumlee's finally receiving the military's top recognition for bravery.