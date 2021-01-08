Oklahoman: State officials ignored effectiveness of mask mandates when selecting COVID-19 mitigation measures

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Kevin Stitt and other members of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 task force implemented some proven methods to reduce the spread of the disease, while ignoring others that worked around the country.

In a court case to determine whether Stitt can impose a curfew on bars and restaurants, evidence submitted by the state to justify the curfew also acknowledges the effectiveness of mask mandates in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“Mitigation measures, including mask mandates, that are implemented and enforced statewide appear to have been effective in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona,” according to one of the CDC case studies submitted as evidence by the state.

Sworn statements by members of the state’s task force, including Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye and John Budd, the state’s chief operating officer, show the decision to restrict bars and restaurants is due to increased risky behavior associated with alcohol consumption.