Oklahoman: State officials ignored effectiveness of mask mandates when selecting COVID-19 mitigation measures
Oklahoman: State officials ignored effectiveness of mask mandates when selecting COVID-19 mitigation measures

Stitt newsok

Gov. Kevin Stitt arrives with health care leaders before a press conference about COVID-19 at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City in November. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Kevin Stitt and other members of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 task force implemented some proven methods to reduce the spread of the disease, while ignoring others that worked around the country.

In a court case to determine whether Stitt can impose a curfew on bars and restaurants, evidence submitted by the state to justify the curfew also acknowledges the effectiveness of mask mandates in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“Mitigation measures, including mask mandates, that are implemented and enforced statewide appear to have been effective in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona,” according to one of the CDC case studies submitted as evidence by the state.

Sworn statements by members of the state’s task force, including Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye and John Budd, the state’s chief operating officer, show the decision to restrict bars and restaurants is due to increased risky behavior associated with alcohol consumption.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Video: Oklahoma governor talks statewide mask mandate on Nov. 10

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

