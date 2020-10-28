 Skip to main content
Oklahoma woman in 'Borat 2' serves as 'light shining in a dark movie'

Jeanise Jones of OKC

Jeanise Jones of Oklahoma City, seen here outside Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, is one of the breakout stars of the satirical comedy “Borat 2.”

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — A metro-area woman was shocked to learn she’s one of the breakout stars of a new satirical comedy.

Jeanise Jones of Oklahoma City didn’t even realize that she played a role in “Borat 2” until a week ago when a cousin pointed her out in the trailer for Sasha Baron Cohen’s new film.

Jones had no idea who Cohen was or the notoriety of Cohen’s “Borat” character and first movie.

She thought she’d been in a documentary and had no idea the people she interacted with were playing characters because she was being herself.

Read the rest of this story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

