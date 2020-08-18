OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has withdrawn plans to revamp part of the state’s Medicaid program under a block grant model.
On Aug. 11, agency director Kevin Corbett rescinded the authority’s request for a waiver to charge premiums and impose work requirements on some Medicaid recipients.
“The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has withdrawn the state’s application for the Healthy Adult Opportunity demonstration waiver,” said agency spokeswoman Katelynn Burns. “Due to the passage of State Question 802, the waiver application is no longer applicable to the Oklahoma Medicaid program.”