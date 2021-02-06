Oklahoma Watch: Vaccines reach nearly all long-term care facilities across the state

Facilities with younger staff have the lowest vaccination rates, Green said.

The company launched a campaign to fight misinformation, educate staff and diminish fears but many remain leery.

Elderly residents though are anxious to get the vaccine. Green said about 90% of their 900 residents have received at least the first dose. And most who haven’t were excluded due to an illness.

“They’ve seen polio and all those vaccinations that their kids had to get,” Green said. “They’re military men who had to get shots before fighting in a war and didn’t get a choice. Younger people are seeing this for the first time.”

In northwest Oklahoma, the owners of Beadles Nursing Home face a similar struggle. All 43 residents at the family-run facility have received their first vaccination and most already have the second booster shot. But about 40% of the 100-person staff have refused the vaccine.

Nursing Director Dayna Jordan, who owns the home with her husband, posted a video to a private Facebook page Thursday encouraging staff to get vaccinated. Jordan, who has received both shots, went to a restaurant last weekend and said in the video that “it was so freeing to not be scared.”