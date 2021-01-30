Oklahoma Watch: Vaccinations through pharmacies incomplete for long-term care center residents

The federal government’s effort to produce and deliver COVID-19 vaccines required Oklahoma to provide the doses to the pharmacies for long-term care facilities.

Allotments are based on the number of licensed beds in each facility; the figure may be doubled, CVS says, to include facility staff, as well. Because many facilities in Oklahoma have vacant beds and are short-staffed, allocated doses often outnumber what’s needed for staff and residents.

Anyone from the facilities who refuses to be vaccinated contributes to the backlog, Reed said.

“We are working with states and jurisdictions to determine how they would like to re-allocate those vaccines, which may include expanding vaccinations to additional prioritized individuals in our stores or returning the vaccine to the state to administer according to their needs,” a Walgreens spokeswoman said in an email.

Extra doses would be allocated to Oklahoma’s Phase 2 vaccine effort, which is currently targeting residents 65 and older.

CVS has administered more than 10,000 doses at 60 skilled-nursing facilities in Oklahoma, according to data posted on its website, which does not include a list of facilities. A spokeswoman said first doses at those facilities were completed Jan. 11, and second doses are 95% complete.