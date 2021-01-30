Oklahoma Watch: Vaccinations through pharmacies incomplete for long-term care center residents

With Oklahomans’ ability to get a COVID-19 vaccine limited by supplies, tens of thousands of doses allocated for long-term care residents and staff are yet to be administered.
Oklahoma State Department of Health has provided for 97,500 doses to vaccinate vulnerable residents and workers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, veteran centers and other long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreens were contracted by the federal government to administer those shots.
Federal data show the program has progressed through about a one-third of the allocated vaccines, but an Oklahoma Watch review found the data available to state officials was outdated and unclear.
Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said the unreliable federal database provides little insight into when and where vaccines are being administered. Information about who has received vaccines from the pharmacies is not reflected in the state’s immunization information system because of a technical error, Reed said. State officials are working with the companies to fix the glitch and eventually transfer the records into the state system.
Reed said officials are pausing new distributions of the vaccine if they identify gaps between administered doses and allocated doses at the pharmacies.
“We need to get those vaccines out of freezers and into arms,” Reed said.
The federal government’s effort to produce and deliver COVID-19 vaccines required Oklahoma to provide the doses to the pharmacies for long-term care facilities.
Allotments are based on the number of licensed beds in each facility; the figure may be doubled, CVS says, to include facility staff, as well. Because many facilities in Oklahoma have vacant beds and are short-staffed, allocated doses often outnumber what’s needed for staff and residents.
Anyone from the facilities who refuses to be vaccinated contributes to the backlog, Reed said.
“We are working with states and jurisdictions to determine how they would like to re-allocate those vaccines, which may include expanding vaccinations to additional prioritized individuals in our stores or returning the vaccine to the state to administer according to their needs,” a Walgreens spokeswoman said in an email.
Extra doses would be allocated to Oklahoma’s Phase 2 vaccine effort, which is currently targeting residents 65 and older.
CVS has administered more than 10,000 doses at 60 skilled-nursing facilities in Oklahoma, according to data posted on its website, which does not include a list of facilities. A spokeswoman said first doses at those facilities were completed Jan. 11, and second doses are 95% complete.
Oklahoma opened up the federal program Jan. 12 to assisted-living and other long-term care facilities, and CVS expects to have first-dose vaccinations complete at those 116 locations by Tuesday, Feb. 2. As of Jan. 28, CVS said its clinics were in possession of about 8,000 doses scheduled to be used in the next seven to 10 days.
Walgreens has administered more than 25,000 doses in Oklahoma, according to an email from a company spokeswoman; it’s unclear how many of the 326 facilities enrolled in its program have received first doses. Reed said Walgreens committed to administering first doses at all facilities by Thursday, Feb. 4.
According to Reed, it took the state two weeks to complete the first round of vaccinations at 175 long-term facilities that had opted out of the pharmacy program.
Earlier this month, Reed announced 2,500 doses that had been allocated to the pharmacies would instead by administered through the state’s Phase 2 vaccine program. Those doses went to six state-run veteran centers that had significant COVID-19 outbreaks last year.
More guidance for Oklahomans signing up through the state COVID-19 vaccine portal during Phase 2