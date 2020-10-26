Oklahoma Watch: Students find shortcuts, cheats as virtual schooling drags on in pandemic

Meanwhile, Edgenuity works to patch his hacks in a virtual game of cat-and-mouse.

Some apps and websites created to assist students on their virtual learning path have been co-opted into cheat tools.

Brainly has a smartphone app that lets students scan homework or test questions, and answers pop up immediately. On Quizlet, another homework help website, entire test keys are posted and shared among students. The app Photomath produces not only the answer to a math problem, but also all the steps needed for students to show their work.

Brainly and Quizlet have policies against cheating, though the deterrence factor is small.

Mackenzie Snovel, who graduated from Owasso last year, said she found 90% of the answers for her senior English and history classes online — and even used Brainly to complete her final exam.

She said she didn’t see an issue with looking up answers because “they were classes I needed to graduate, and none of that information I will need in my career.”

Some of the academic integrity responsibility has fallen to IT departments. They block websites known to be used for cheating and help facilitate webcam-powered exam proctoring.