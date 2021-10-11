Oklahoma Watch: State seeks to recoup jobless benefits as U.S. reports $13B in overpayments

When someone files for unemployment, the claim goes through a computer system that automatically accepts it or assigns a stop-code, she said.

“It’s just a four-digit code that corresponds with the section of law that may be impacting your ability to work, you know, ability to get benefits,” Bushnell said, explaining that in non-pandemic times, claims with stop-codes would get assigned to an adjudicator who would then make a timely decision on the claim.

“Federal guidelines say that within 21 days of the date that the issue is first noticed or detected by the agency, the agency needs to issue a decision,” she said.

Bushnell said that in her experience, a flagged unemployment claim can only pay out if an adjudicator approves the claim or removes the stop code.

“What I’ve been seeing with the cases I’ve been dealing with is that the claimant, the person applying for benefits, gave information when they applied that in my experience would put a stop code on their claim, but they never received a decision (from adjudication), but they got money,” Bushnell said.

Zumwalt said most overpayment determinations happen during a retroactive review process most claims go through when applicants seek to renew benefits.