Oklahoma Watch: Rose State considers Baptist charter school partnership

The college has not finalized a contract with the school or finished reviewing its application.

School leaders, in their application, say the charter school’s programs, admissions policies, employment practices and all other operations will be nonsectarian, meaning not specific to a certain religion, which is required by state law.

But all of the four board members named in the proposal have close ties to St. John Missionary Baptist Church, according to the biographies provided to Rose State.

“The W.K. Jackson Leadership Academy seeks to be a free public charter school having previously been a private educational institution,” the application states. “In conjunction with the board of directors, the school collaborated closely with the governing bodies of the officers of the church. That organizational structure is still active.”

Bobby Sharp, the main applicant, is president of the current private school’s board and a trustee on the church’s board, as well as a deacon, an officer of the church. The other three are or have been deacons, trustees or current members of the private school’s board.

The church’s pastor, M.L. Jemison, is an incorporator on the legal documents to form the school’s nonprofit entity.