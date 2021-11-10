Oklahoma Watch: Refugees' arrival means balancing safety, resettlement

“We’re working on our end to try to find out more about the Afghan people, their customs, things like that,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, the department’s assistant public information officer.

Refugees may choose to worship at one of 11 mosques in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Stillwater areas, accompanied by a background-checked Catholic Charities volunteer trained in cultural and trauma sensitivity.

Dr. Imad Enchassi, a local imam and theology professor at Oklahoma Christian University, was able to meet some of the arriving families at the airport in Oklahoma City. A shared concern was the lack of an Afghan community in Oklahoma.

"They want to move to another bigger city on the East Coast — West Coast — where there’s a concentration of Afghan families,” he said.

Catholic Charities brought on at least seven volunteer translators since the Afghan refugees began arriving in the state, but only two have had the time to meet and help them. English classes are provided by both Catholic Charities and a long-term refugee resettlement organization called The Spero Project.