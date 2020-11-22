Oklahoma Watch: Prisoner recalls COVID-19 outbreak as '10 times worse' than he expected

Although he suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Lavern says it wasn’t worth it to ask for medical attention. His severe symptoms persisted for two weeks, with his only relief from Tylenol supplied by an acquaintance.

“It was hell,” he said. “Whatever you think how bad it could be, it was probably 10 times worse. You hear people wheezing and coughing and wondering are they going to make it through the night.”

On Sept. 17, the Woodward County Health Department conducted mass testing at the prison; Lavern’s test came back positive a day later.

The testing revealed the full scope of the outbreak. As of Sept. 27, 897 of 1,087 inmates at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Department of Corrections data. Two of the inmates died.

“There was a guy right there in my building who went to sleep feeling real bad,” Lavern said. “They gave him an inhaler, told him to use that and they’d check on him the next day. Well, the next day he’s dead.”

On Sept. 22, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Corrections Director Scott Crow discussed the outbreak and announced new mitigation efforts.