Oklahoma Watch: Mortality rate in state's jails second highest in U.S., Reuters finds

On Jan. 8, 2019, Krysten Gonzales, 29, hanged herself inside an Oklahoma County jail cell. The U.S. Army veteran had disclosed her post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression to jail staff but was not being held in a mental health unit. For three months prior to her death, public defenders say they had tried to find an outpatient mental health facility that would accept Gonzales. She was in the jail after failing to appear in court on a drug possession charge.

Jacob Beaumont, director of advocacy and criminal justice reform at Mental Health Association Oklahoma, said it’s important that jail staff receive regular mental health and suicide prevention training. County officials should also look to divert certain low-level offenders to treatment facilities and detox centers, he said.

“We should be investing in more mental health pods and psychiatric units, and minimizing the amount of time an individual spends in general population if they’re screened to have a mental illness and be suicidal,” Beaumont said. “But the real question we should be asking is what can we do to prevent people from ending up in a jail cell in the first place.”