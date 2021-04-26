Oklahoma Watch: Inside Oklahoma's police training for mental health 911 calls

Her first run-in with police came after someone called 911 because Thompson was walking down the middle of a street. Officers put her in the back of a police car and transported her to a hospital, she said.

“The handcuffs were the worst part,” Thompson said.

From the middle of the room an officer responded, “you know why we have to do that, right?”

It’s department policy to handcuff someone before they’re placed into the back of a patrol car, the officer explained. “We don’t know what you might do,” he told her.

Thompson nodded and said she understood but that it made her feel like a criminal.

Officers arrived to class in uniform for the final two days when they were asked to apply the week’s lessons to role-playing drills.

Each was given a scenario based on a real call that instructors had responded to. Instructors and other officers trained in crisis intervention play the role of someone who has mental illness. The officers in training have to assess the situation and determine whether to take them into custody.