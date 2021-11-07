Oklahoma Watch: Ida's Law offers promise for Indigenous people with some limitations

The day she realized her daughter was missing, Ida Beard’s mother went to the police.

It isn’t a crime for someone to leave town if they want to, officers said. Maybe she’ll come back, she was told.

She never did.

According to family members, they reported her missing in late June of 2015, but the El Reno Police did not open an investigation and start searching for Beard, a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, until two weeks later. According to El Reno Police, her case was opened on July 15. During that two-week window, family members started asking friends and neighbors if they had seen Beard.

A new law that goes into effect this week aims to give the state’s Native American families like Beard’s a more coordinated pursuit of justice.

Ida’s Law, named for the mother of four who was 29 years old when she went missing, prompted changes within the state’s top law enforcement agency. An agent now tracks and investigates cases of missing and murdered Indigenous Oklahomans. A victim advocate now supports their families.

But progress will be slow due to a lack of funding.