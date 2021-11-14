Oklahoma Watch: How the incarcerated skew political representation while being unable to vote

HOLDENVILLE — Surrounded by soft rolling hills and small cattle herds, more than 1,300 men live together on the outskirts of this southeastern Oklahoma community. They don’t vote, but they do count toward the area’s political representation in Oklahoma City.
Nearly a quarter of Holdenville’s population is made up of people incarcerated at the Davis Correctional Facility, a medium-security private prison owned and operated by CoreCivic. When the Legislature convenes for a special redistricting session on Monday, the prisoners will be counted the same as those who reside, work, shop and dine in Holdenville and Hughes County.
“I don’t like that they are technically included because they can’t give a benefit,” said Jessica Janes, a 32-year-old small business owner and former teacher who ran as a Republican candidate for House District 18 in 2018. “They’re not in a position to vote, so I don’t want an empty body without a say in what’s going on.”
Holdenville isn’t an outlier. More than a dozen rural communities with large prisons — including Sayre, Granite, Fort Supply and Hominy — will see their populations inflated by incarcerated people during redistricting.
Criminal justice researchers argue that the practice of counting incarcerated people as residents of their correctional facility, commonly referred to as prison gerrymandering, distorts representation in government. Hundreds of counties, cities and school boards avoid counting prisoners when drawing local district boundaries, but few states make the adjustment.
Michael Crespin, director of the University of Oklahoma’s Carl Albert Center, said the pool of eligible voters in districts with large prisons is considerably reduced, giving constituents in those areas more say in state government.
“It’s a way, for the most part, to show overpopulation in rural and less urban parts of the state,” he said. “Then they get more representation.”
Oklahoma remains a Republican stronghold at the national and state level, but its population is shifting. The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas have seen the steadiest growth, with populations in the two urban areas combined increasing by 500,000 residents since 2000. Meanwhile, most rural counties have seen their population stagnate or decline.
While urban areas are expanding, rural interests remain well represented at the capital, Crespin said. He believes it’s unlikely most lawmakers would support a measure that could further boost representation in cities and large suburbs.
“There’s going to be more rural representatives now than after they draw the districts, but there’s a larger number now that’s able to draw them and lock in their advantage,” Crespin said. “No one is going to try and give away that advantage.”
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, represents a southeast Oklahoma district with one prison. While the former probation officer often advocates for state corrections department employees, he doesn’t consider the prisoners at the Howard McLeod Correctional Center to be his constituents.
“If you’re like me and have one prison, 600 or so votes isn’t going to be a major factor,” he said. “But if you have two or three in your district, it would be huge.”
In 2018, State Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar, defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Donnie Condit by just 300 votes to win House District 18’s seat. The district currently contains two prisons with a combined population of 1,500.
Proposed House District 18 contains four prisons with a combined population of approximately 4,300, which could mean about 1 in 9 of the residents of the district would be in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.
Humphrey, who chairs the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, said it could be worthwhile for the Legislature to reexamine how it counts prisoners in redistricting.
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, chair of the House Redistricting Committee, said in an interview that it would likely be too costly and burdensome for lawmakers to deviate from how the U.S. Census Bureau counts incarcerated people. Twelve states, mostly in the northeast and on the West Coast, count prisoners at their last known address — including one that does it at an expense of less than $2 per prisoner.
Census totals also determine how much federal funding state and local governments will receive through the next decade, meaning prison communities may see a larger portion of federal dollars allocated to states and municipalities.
Mike Wessler, communications director for the Prison Policy Initiative, argues that the Census Bureau should treat prisoners like boarding school students, who leave home for a few years and then return home, rather than permanent residents.
“Even if their sentence is longer than 10 years, they’ll only be at the prison at most for about three years, and then they’ll likely get transferred elsewhere,” Wessler said. “So they’re not even in that particular area for the entire period.
“So it really does illuminate how incarcerated people are treated differently.”
The Department of Corrections surveys prisoners on their pre-incarceration address when they arrive in state custody, but agency spokesman Justin Wolf said the data is self-reported and unverified. Some prisoners may have been homeless before incarceration, reside out-of-state or refuse to provide an address.
Imperfect methods exist to account for prisoners who don’t report a pre-incarceration address or who previously lived out-of-state. They can evenly distribute the population through state legislative and congressional districts.
“If you have 100 people in a prison that you don’t have the address for, and you have 100 districts, each district will get an extra person,” Wessler said. “It basically makes it so all of that representation isn’t counted in a single district.”
If the state and federal prison population were evenly distributed throughout all House districts, only about 1 in 160 constituents would be imprisoned.
Janes, the small business owner and former state representative candidate who lives in Holdenville, believes ending prison gerrymandering is something state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can get behind.
“This is just one of those things that we need to change to have progress,” she said.