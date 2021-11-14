Oklahoma Watch: How the incarcerated skew political representation while being unable to vote

“If you’re like me and have one prison, 600 or so votes isn’t going to be a major factor,” he said. “But if you have two or three in your district, it would be huge.”

In 2018, State Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar, defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Donnie Condit by just 300 votes to win House District 18’s seat. The district currently contains two prisons with a combined population of 1,500.

Proposed House District 18 contains four prisons with a combined population of approximately 4,300, which could mean about 1 in 9 of the residents of the district would be in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.

Humphrey, who chairs the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, said it could be worthwhile for the Legislature to reexamine how it counts prisoners in redistricting.

State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, chair of the House Redistricting Committee, said in an interview that it would likely be too costly and burdensome for lawmakers to deviate from how the U.S. Census Bureau counts incarcerated people. Twelve states, mostly in the northeast and on the West Coast, count prisoners at their last known address — including one that does it at an expense of less than $2 per prisoner.