Oklahoma Watch: How relocation, privatization compromised state health lab's mission

Shoaf said the state’s public health lab used to be able to return test results for chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis within two or three days. Now they take up to two weeks or more to get results, he said. That’s a problem when Oklahoma consistently ranks near the top for some sexually transmitted infections on a population basis.

“A bacterial (sexually transmitted infection) in your genitals is extremely painful,” Shoaf said. “A doctor could tell you that, especially for females, if something goes untreated, it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease. Those are all really not good things to have to wait on getting treatment or to get a diagnosis.”

Shoaf has filed several open records requests with the health department to get insight on the testing delays at the public health lab. Some of the sexual health and harm reduction nonprofits he works with also have expressed concerns.

“They’ve never had a bad or negative word to say about the public health lab, but since the move, it’s been very much an uphill battle to get test results back,” Shoaf said.