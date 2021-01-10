Oklahoma Watch goes inside a nursing home in the pandemic: 'This used to be a happy place'

ALVA — Dayna Jordan is consumed daily with questions that could mean the difference between life and death for nursing home residents and staff in her care.
The 51-year-old director of nursing is responsible for 150 staff and residents at Beadles Nursing Home in Alva, near the Kansas border.
In the spring, Jordan built a temporary wall to separate healthy residents from sick ones. As Jordan scrambled to procure expensive PPE in the summer, Alva’s mayor shied away from a mask mandate. More temporary walls came along with solitary isolation in autumn.
Long-term care residents and staff account for 3% of the state’s infections and 30% of deaths.
At least 765 Oklahomans who lived or worked in long-term care center have died.
Jordan is consumed with worry. A worker is sick and can’t come in. She started yoga for lower back pain but has to skip it so she can walk to work, in the morning dark, at the nursing home. She can see her breath as she prays: “God, please keep us safe.”
In the weeks following Oklahoma’s first reported COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a stay-at-home order for the elderly and Oklahomans with compromised immune systems. In mid-March, nursing homes statewide were ordered to shut their doors to visitors and nonessential staff. Group activities and dining were canceled, and residents were confined to their rooms.
Beadles staff built plywood walls in preparation for a COVID-19 wing and added plexiglass barriers for no-contact visits.
Outdoor visits and renewed group activities with masks and social distancing kept residents and staff safe and boosted spirits through the summer months. Staff used walkie-talkies to call out bingo numbers across the home when residents couldn’t gather. And small groups of residents were allowed to spread out in the dining room for meals until everyone had their turn.
But after students returned to Alva Public Schools and the Northwestern Oklahoma State University campus in August, the virus spread among Beadles’ workers. One nurse and a few aides were positive and several more workers were exposed.
The state labeled Woods County red on its color-coded map of infections, requiring the county’s nursing homes to test every worker twice a week.
Beadles’ shipment of tests from the government were gone in less than two weeks. When Jordan asked the state for help, they were told tests were only being provided to facilities that had active COVID-19 cases; Beadles had none at the time. Jordan spent $7,000 a week to have staff tested at Alva’s Share Medical Center, and even the hospital couldn’t keep up.
Jordan’s husband borrowed tests from Share Convalescent Home, where Alva Mayor Kelly Parker is the administrator.
“Out here, we have a lot of people who feel like if the government is telling you to do something, then they’re going to do the opposite,” Parker said of mask mandates. “I don’t want to tell people what to do, but it seems like we’re seeing less personal responsibility, and that’s discouraging.”
Restaurants around Halloween and into November were packed with customers, and residents were seen without masks at many local businesses, Parker said.
“That’s how it’s going to get to our residents,” Jordan said. “I just wanted to yell at all of (the maskless shoppers), but there’s nothing I can do.”
‘This used to be a happy place’
As COVID-19 test supplies dwindled, Jordan’s decisions carried greater risks.
A certified nursing assistant came to work with virus symptoms after testing negative the night before.
“I was thinking ‘What if we need those for someone else, for a resident?’ She was negative on Tuesday, and I was hoarding those tests so I decided not to test her again,” Jordan said. “I would do anything to go back to that (decision).”
Two days later, the worker reported she had tested positive. Within the week, seven of eight night-shift workers tested positive. Four were exposed at Beadles. Within a week, two residents had tested positive.
It quickly spread until the COVID wing they set up in March to hold six patients was full. Another temporary wall and overflow wing were made to hold eight more patients. Group activities were halted. Residents were relegated to their rooms.
A new record number of COVID-19 cases was reported the week of Thanksgiving, only to be broken a week later.
Ten residents were suffering in the COVID wing when, on Thanksgiving Day, the first Beadles resident died from COVID-19.
Alan Nusser, 81, was a farmer who loved his wife and kids. Jordan remembers the John Deere tractor on his birthday cake and how he cried when he was happy.
When Jordan got home that night, she burst into tears and called the Cherokee Clinic emergency line. Jordan talked with her counselor for 2½ hours.
“I remember saying ‘I just don’t know what to do with my anger and I just feel so responsible and so powerless,’” Jordan said. “Like nothing I could do was good enough or could stop it.”
At Beadles, 25 staff and 20 residents have contracted COVID-19. Of the five deaths in Alva’s ZIP code, four were Beadles residents.
On Dec. 10, 92-year-old Beadles resident Alberta Bliss died from complications of COVID-19.
Bliss was a frequent visitor at Beadles Nursing Home for years, always cheering up friends who lived in the home, before she moved in. Jordan always admired her loyalty and enjoyed the spicy pickles she gifted at Christmas time.
“This used to be a happy place, but now it’s just sad and empty,” Jordan said.
Norm Lancaster, 80, has four children who live nearby but he hadn’t seen any of them in weeks. It has been months since he had hugged any of them.
“I have a grandson and a great-grandson that live just half a block from here,” Lancaster said. “That’s terrible to look out the window and see them over there and know you can’t go visit.”
Heather Kline had been isolated in the COVID hall for a week before her 49th birthday. She hadn’t left her bed for seven days. Her family visited to stand across the street with signs to sing happy birthday. It was a highlight of the day for everyone, the staff glad to allow Klein extra the time outside.
Jordan stepped away from the celebration to take a call from a nurse — the third employee of the day to call in sick. She tests yet another resident positive for COVID-19.
A red bowl filled with lunch from Beadles’ cafeteria could be seen unopened on Jordan’s desk, where a nurse had set it five hours earlier.
Donovan Reichenberger, a 93-year-old resident in the COVID wing, had gotten ill. A professor at Northwestern Oklahoma State, he was known for being tough and having high standards. Jordan never took his class when she was a student there, but she was well aware of his reputation.
Reichenberger died after nine days from complications of COVID-19; 10 days after that, the vaccine arrived at Beadles Nursing home. On Dec. 27, Jordan joined about 100 residents and staff who received the first of two shots.
The shots don’t help residents or staff who have already tested positive and are fighting for their lives. And they offer no relief from the guilt Jordan carries for failing to protect those in her care. But they do offer hope to the weary staff and residents inside, and to Jordan, who remains focused on preserving those who endure at Beadles Nursing Home.