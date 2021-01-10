Oklahoma Watch goes inside a nursing home in the pandemic: 'This used to be a happy place'

“This used to be a happy place, but now it’s just sad and empty,” Jordan said.

Norm Lancaster, 80, has four children who live nearby but he hadn’t seen any of them in weeks. It has been months since he had hugged any of them.

“I have a grandson and a great-grandson that live just half a block from here,” Lancaster said. “That’s terrible to look out the window and see them over there and know you can’t go visit.”

Heather Kline had been isolated in the COVID hall for a week before her 49th birthday. She hadn’t left her bed for seven days. Her family visited to stand across the street with signs to sing happy birthday. It was a highlight of the day for everyone, the staff glad to allow Klein extra the time outside.

Jordan stepped away from the celebration to take a call from a nurse — the third employee of the day to call in sick. She tests yet another resident positive for COVID-19.

A red bowl filled with lunch from Beadles’ cafeteria could be seen unopened on Jordan’s desk, where a nurse had set it five hours earlier.