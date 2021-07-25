Oklahoma Watch: Federal unemployment benefits cut off early while some struggle to find jobs

Wilkerson said the fact that Oklahoma’s unemployment and labor participation rates are both close to prepandemic levels — something that is not true for the nation as a whole — means the labor market in this state is tight.

“There are not as many people on the sidelines, if you will, either not working or not in the labor force relative to the recent past as in the country,” he said.

“If you’re getting unemployment insurance, I think you technically have to be looking for a job, which means you’re counted in the labor force participation rate. So to be getting the benefits, you are in the labor force. I don’t think that changing that will affect what the labor force participation rate is.”

State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said there are two main reasons people have not returned to work in the state: They have either found work elsewhere or wages in the state are too low.

“Why should you make more on unemployment than you would make if you were working?” he asked, explaining that the minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t changed since the state adopted the federal standard of $7.25 in 2008.