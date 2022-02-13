Oklahoma Watch: Federal funds went to vacations instead of victim services, audit finds

At the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Manion made at least $60,000 a year and controlled an annual budget of $450,000 to $650,000, according to income tax reports. Federal funds made up most of the nonprofit’s revenue, which are supplemented with membership fees paid by victim service programs.

Over several weeks, Oklahoma Watch called and sent texts to Manion, 49, and her attorney requesting an interview for this story. They did not respond.

Manion used coalition money to send board members to conferences in exchange for looking the other way when it came to her spending, according to allegations in documents obtained by Oklahoma Watch. The coalition’s former office coordinator, Jamie Bond, booked reservations in Orlando for one board member who stayed in a hotel at Disney World with her family. Bond described the trip as a kickback.

In one case, auditors discovered Manion reimbursed herself for the cost of a hotel based on the reservation amount. But the hotel invoice showed the cost to be $465 less than the amount she was paid.