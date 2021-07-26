Oklahoma Watch: Explainer on $2 billion coming through new federal relief package

Oklahoma is about to go on a multibillion-dollar spending spree, but there’s a catch — actually, several.

Oklahoma, like other states, has already doled out hundreds of millions of federal dollars on COVID-19 response efforts through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act approved by Congress last year.

State leaders, however, have another reservoir of money to spend thanks to a new relief package — the American Rescue Plan Act — that President Joe Biden signed into law in March.

The new law will send about $1.9 billion in direct funds to the state along with several hundred million more going out to cities, counties and smaller communities.

“This is an opportunity for the state of Oklahoma with an amount of money we have never seen before,” said Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston.

But as lawmakers begin to look to the public for guidance, there are tight restrictions on where the money can be spent, when it can be spent and who authorizes the spending.