Oklahoma Watch: Data on suicides shows Oklahomans 'overall at a greater risk'

Experts began warning of dire consequences soon after the pandemic arrived: Mental health crises would escalate. Suicides would rise.
In Oklahoma, those predictions came true.
Last year, 883 Oklahomans died by suicide, according to updated data provided by the state Medical Examiner’s Office. That’s nearly a 10% increase over 2019.
It’s also the highest number of suicides since at least 2006, when the information was first published online, an Oklahoma Watch analysis found.
The data also show:
The number of Oklahomans who have died by suicide increased 62% since 2006, when there were 544.
Suicides among Black Oklahomans doubled from 2016 to 2020.
Suicide rates are highest in rural Oklahoma where access to care is scarce.
Restrictions meant to protect people from the COVID-19 infections led to job loss, financial instability and isolation. With families cooped up at home, police and victim advocates say domestic and child abuse intensified. Weddings, graduations and holiday celebrations were canceled or postponed.
The same for funerals, even as the pandemic’s U.S. death toll rose above 620,000 — including 8,906 Oklahomans, according to Wednesday’s State Health Department report. Without those memorials, many loved ones struggled to find closure and support.
So when the Center for Disease Control released preliminary suicide data this spring, some experts were surprised.
The national suicide rate fell by nearly 6% in 2020, according to the CDC data.
The report does not include details about race, age, gender, geography or other demographics that could explain the unexpected drop.
According to the newly released census data, 16% of Oklahomans identify as Native American or Native American in addition to another race. And Native Americans have the highest suicide rate of any racial group in the U.S., especially among youth and young adults, according to Suicide Prevention Resource Center reports.
Suicide rates also tend to be higher in rural areas where care is farther away. More than half of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have fewer than 25,000 residents, according to the latest census data.
And the risk of suicide is greater in places with a high prevalence of gun ownership.
According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, Oklahoma kids rank among the most traumatized in the nation. Left untreated, that trauma can lead to severe mental health challenges. And the most recent State of Mental Health in America report ranked Oklahoma among the worst states for the prevalence of mental illness and access to care for adults and kids.
“Our rates have always been higher,” said Shelby Rowe, program manager at the national Suicide Prevention Resource Center based at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. “We look at different risk factors: Things like our incarceration rates are higher, and having a parent incarcerated is a risk factor for suicide for the child. And then being incarcerated is a risk factor, too. So, yes, there are things on the public health level that will put us overall at a greater risk.”
Rural counties had the highest 2020 suicide rates. In counties with small populations, even one suicide can drastically affect the rate. For example, Cimarron County, which has a population of just over 2,000, ranked ninth in the state with one suicide in 2020.
Suicides increased in 2020 among Native American, Hispanic and Black Oklahomans.
Despite a decrease in the overall national suicide rate, Dr. Richard McKeon, who leads suicide prevention efforts at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and leads the federal government’s prevention efforts, said other states also are reporting increased suicide among minority populations.
Rowe, who led suicide prevention efforts at the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services before moving to the national resource center, said recent racial tensions could be a factor.
After a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020, protests spread throughout the country, including Oklahoma. Floyd’s death and the stories of others, like Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, fueled tensions and pitted police against members of the communities they’re charged with protecting and serving.
Dire predictions and improved awareness of mental health have led to an increase in programs to help.
Oklahoma’s Department of Education spent $35.7 million in federal pandemic relief funds to increase the number of counselors and mental health support in schools.
Beginning this school year, all Oklahoma teachers and school staff are required to take suicide prevention training. Lawmakers also passed a bill requiring insurance companies to pay health care practitioners the same amount for telehealth visits as in-person visits, which previously were reimbursed at higher rates. This could entice more counselors to offer online services, expanding care.
Since the pandemic, the State Department of Mental Health has teamed up with the Owasso nonprofit Eagle Ops in an effort to reduce Oklahoma’s veteran suicides, which are among the highest in the nation. Veterans from the nonprofit host firearm safety presentations at gun shows and other shooting events and encourage other veterans who are struggling with their mental health to give their firearms to a friend from the military or to the nonprofit for safekeeping while they receive the treatment they need.