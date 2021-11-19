Oklahoma Watch: COVID data for nursing homes renewed following public pressure

Michael Russell became the administrator at the Norman Veterans Center in September where he moved after running the Veterans Center in Lawton. He said one of the reasons the numbers are higher in these facilities is because they have more beds than most other facilities.

The Claremore and Norman centers can house up to 300 residents, while Clinton can hold about 150. The family-run Beadles Nursing Home in Alva maxes out at 50 residents, which is more typical especially for rural facilities.

Oklahoma City resident Seth Kastner used the state’s data to check up on the facilities where his grandmothers lived during the pandemic.

Kastner would scan the list for Elison Independent Living of Statesman Club in Oklahoma City, where his maternal grandmother, Margaret Long, lived for the first nine months of the pandemic. Restrictions made it impossible for the family to check up on Long in-person, so Kastner used the list to gauge his grandmother’s risk of catching the virus. In December they moved her to Touchmark at Coffee Creek, an assisted living center in Edmond, where they were allowed to visit her in person. Kastner relied less on the state’s list because his family was able to verify his grandmother’s condition, and the condition of the facility, in-person.