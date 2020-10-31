Oklahoma Watch: 70 schools failed to submit immunization data

“We feel like it’s really important to protect those who are compromised, those that are vulnerable,” Helm said.

Families who object to vaccines for personal reasons still complain about the policy four years after it was enacted, she said.

Immunizations down as school resumes

The concern for the current school year is more serious than missing data. Childhood vaccination rates are down nationwide.

The CDC reports the number of routine measles vaccines administered to U.S. school-aged children dropped dramatically following the March 13 declaration of a national emergency. An average of 2,600 measles vaccines were given each of the first 10 weeks of the year, but the average dropped to 280 for the five weeks after the declaration.

State health officials are urging schools to “be flexible and be supportive” while ensuring students are compliant.

Clark said there was a lot of confusion early on about mandatory vaccines for virtual learners, but the requirement is the same for all students.

“Enforcing that requirement continues to be somewhat challenging for the schools,” Clark said. “I am hoping we do not see a significant decrease in our immunization rates this year.”