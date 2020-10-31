Oklahoma Watch: 70 schools failed to submit immunization data

New data showing the percentage of Oklahoma kindergarteners who are up to date on all required vaccines is missing about 7,870 students because their schools did not submit the information.
Each year the State Department of Health conducts a survey of vaccination coverage and exemption rates for children enrolled in public and private kindergarten programs. It uses the data to develop public health policy.
Participation in this year’s survey was down by 70 schools, with 4 in 5 schools responding.
“We had been trending up in participation, but considering the challenges related to the pandemic we feel good about the numbers,” said Kellie Clark, the health department’s immunization nurse manager.
When schools shut down in March, the survey was not their priority, she said.
The survey is voluntary for schools, but the health department is required to submit the results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for inclusion in the national kindergarten survey report.
Approximately 55,350 Oklahoma children were enrolled in kindergarten in 2019-20. The state report released Oct. 6 represents 88% of those who were in public schools and 53% of those in private schools.
“We’ve really been working on private school participation,” Clark said. “Schools may be less likely to report if they have a higher number of exemptions. That would be our concern with the private schools.”
Oklahoma requires kindergartners to be immunized against 10 diseases unless parents get an exemption based on medical, religious or personal grounds. The number of approved vaccine exemptions doubled from 2,417 in 2014 to 5,082 in 2019, according to state data. Most were for non-medical reasons.
Medical vs. personal exemptions
Oklahoma is one of 15 states that allow parents to cite personal reasons to exempt their children from immunizations.
“We have an extremely liberal exemption policy in Oklahoma,” Clark said. “To us (health department officials) the only valid exemption is a medical exemption.”
Private schools participating in the survey reported an exemption rate of 5.3%, up from 4.7% last year. Only 0.3% were medical exemptions. The rate reported by public schools was unchanged at 2.6%, with only 0.1% for medical reasons.
Both public and private schools reported 91% of their kindergartners were fully vaccinated.
Since 2016, Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City have required new students be fully immunized or have a medical exemption from their doctor.
Support Local Journalism
The decision was made to provide a safe environment for students who cannot receive vaccines due to allergies, cancer treatment, immunosuppressive drugs or other medical reasons, as well as teachers who are pregnant, said Allyson Helm, associate superintendent for accreditation and school operations.
“We feel like it’s really important to protect those who are compromised, those that are vulnerable,” Helm said.
Families who object to vaccines for personal reasons still complain about the policy four years after it was enacted, she said.
Immunizations down as school resumes
The concern for the current school year is more serious than missing data. Childhood vaccination rates are down nationwide.
The CDC reports the number of routine measles vaccines administered to U.S. school-aged children dropped dramatically following the March 13 declaration of a national emergency. An average of 2,600 measles vaccines were given each of the first 10 weeks of the year, but the average dropped to 280 for the five weeks after the declaration.
State health officials are urging schools to “be flexible and be supportive” while ensuring students are compliant.
Clark said there was a lot of confusion early on about mandatory vaccines for virtual learners, but the requirement is the same for all students.
“Enforcing that requirement continues to be somewhat challenging for the schools,” Clark said. “I am hoping we do not see a significant decrease in our immunization rates this year.”
Ten schools did not respond to the 2019-20 survey, even though they had the previous year. Wilson said the reasons likely are disruptions from COVID-19 or buildings without a dedicated school nurse on site.
Most district schools participating in the survey the past two years reported immunization coverage of higher than 90%.
By law children cannot attend school unless they are vaccinated or have an exemption on file.
Featured video
Gallery: Tulsa-area pets in need of homes
Giana
Spanky
Lily Rose
Little Mama
Moscato
Lemmy
Wallace
Cleo
Archie
Fisher
Star
Millie
Mr. Heckles
Sammie
Oakley
Josie
Nila
Allan
Johnny
Tallulah
Samus
Dean
Bonnie
Brownie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Mila
Buster
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!