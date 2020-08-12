State Question 805 newsok

Chris Steele speaks with a backdrop of supporters during a rally for Yes on SQ 805 rally held at The Auditorium at the Douglass, Saturday, February 15, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday assigned a criminal justice reform measure to come up for a vote on Nov. 3.

Stitt directed the State Election Board to place State Question 805, which seeks to end the use of sentence enhancements for repeat nonviolent offenders, on the general election ballot.

The only alternative was for Stitt to call a statewide special election this year for Oklahomans to decide the measure.

Advocates for SQ 805 say the question will reduce Oklahoma’s prison population and save taxpayers upwards of $190 million over the next 10 years.

