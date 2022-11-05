Oklahoma voters go to the polls Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the winners in a variety of statewide, legislative and congressional races.

Appellate judges will also be on the retention ballot.

At the top of the ticket, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt faces Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister in what has been a hotly contested race. Some polls put the race in a dead heat.

Millions have been spent on dark money ads by entities that don’t have to release donors.

Hofmeister switched to Democrat from Republican to run.

Former State Sen. Ervin Yen, an independent, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno are also on the gubernatorial ballot.

Voters will also decide a hotly contested race for State Superintendent, featuring Education Secretary Ryan Walters, a Republican, and former teacher of the year Jena Nelson, a Democrat.

Republican Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell hopes for a second term against Libertarian Chris Powell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard.

Republican Rep. Todd Russ is seeking the state treasurer’s job after Randy McDaniel decided not to seek another term. He faces Libertarian Gregory J. Sadler and Democrat Charles De Coune.

Republican Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn hopes to fend off Libertarian Will Daugherty and Democrat Jack Henderson.

One seat is open on the Corporation Commission with Republican Dana Murphy leaving due to term limits.

Term limited state Sen. Kim David, a Republican, is facing Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, a Republican, has already secured a second term.

Some appellate court justices are also on the retention ballot. Voters also will pick local judges.

Two U.S. Senate races lead the federal offices on the ballot.

Four candidates — Republican Markwayne Mullin, Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods — are contending for the last four years of the term won by Jim Inhofe in 2020. Inhofe announced his retirement, effective in early January, earlier this year.

The other Senate election involves Republican incumbent James Lankford and three challengers: Democrat Madison Horn (no relation to Kendra), Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney.

All five of Oklahoma’s U.S. House of Representatives seats will be on the general election ballot.

The only open House seat is eastern Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. There, Republican Josh Brecheen is opposed by Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent Ben Robinson.

In the 1st Congressional District, which includes Tulsa County, Republican incumbent Kevin Hern is opposed by Democrat Adam Martin and independent Evelyn Rogers.

Third District Republican incumbent Frank Lucas is opposed by Democrat Jeremiah Ross. Congressional District 3 includes northwest Tulsa, Osage and Pawnee Counties and part of Creek County.

Congressional District 4 Republican incumbent Tom Cole will face Democrat Mary Brannon for the third straight election. The district covers southwestern Oklahoma and the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro.

Central Oklahoma’s Congressional District 5 matches first-term Republican incumbent Stephanie Bice, Democrat Joshua Harris-Till and independent David Frosch.

Tulsa-area legislative elections include House Districts 9, 12, 23, 66, 70, 71 and 79 and Senate Districts 2 and 34.

At the local level, Tulsans will vote on three city council positions — 5, 6 and 7, a judicial position, county commission District 1, and county assessor.

The Tulsa City Council elections are incumbent Mykey Arthrell versus Grant Miller in District 5, incumbent Connie Dodson versus Christian Bengel in District 6 and incumbent Lori Decter Wright versus Ken Reddick in District 7.

The Tulsa County assessor, Republican John Wright, is opposed by Democrat John Swoboda and Libertarian Todd Hagopian. Incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Stan Sallee, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Sean Johnson. District 1 covers northern Tulsa County.

The nonpartisan judicial election matches Kevin Gray and Tanya Wilson.

Also in Tulsa County, the city of Collinsville has a ballot proposition.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Oklahoma requires voters to show proof of identification to vote.