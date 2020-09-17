Oklahoma unemployment claims decline 28% after increasing the week before

Initial unemployment claims in Oklahoma declined last week by 28% after coming off a prior week where first-time claims had increased compared to the week earlier, according to revised U.S. Department of Labor estimates.
The weekly report published every Thursday by the Labor Department shows that 4,735 first-time unemployment claims were filed in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday, compared to a revised total of 6,602 the week before.
The revised total of 6,602 new claims filed during the week ending Sept. 5 marked the first time in two weeks that filings did not decline compared to the prior week.
Since claims started climbing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 867,698 people have filed first-time claims with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Meanwhile, OESC officials said in a press release Thursday that the agency is on track to begin distributing an additional $300 per week to unemployment claimants early next week as part of the federal Lost Wages Assistance program.
Oklahoma, as with other states, has received approval to receive six weeks of LWA payments for individuals who qualify, according to the OESC.
When implemented, claimants will receive a lump sum payment for up to six weeks for the period of Aug. 1 to Sept. 5.
"We've applied for the maximum benefits available and have been approved for those six weeks," said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt in a statement. “We're ahead of many states in terms of implementation and look to be able to distribute the benefit by early next week.”
The latest Labor Department report shows 118,719, or 7.6% of the insured workforce, received unemployment benefits during the week ending Aug. 29, a decline of 852 from the prior week.
State officials also processed another 965 initial claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a relief program for self-employed and gig workers.
The state processed 115 more claims the prior week, records show.
The number of claims filed under a federal extended benefits program increased compared to the prior week.
Oklahoma processed 8,912 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims last week, while 5,561 were handled the prior week. PEUC provides federal benefits for those who have exhausted all of their state eligibility for unemployment assistance.
Nationwide, initial claims declined by about 4% to 860,000, still more than four times the number of claims filed a year ago, according to seasonally adjusted data.
