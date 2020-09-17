Oklahoma unemployment claims decline 28% after increasing the week before

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Initial unemployment claims in Oklahoma declined last week by 28% after coming off a prior week where first-time claims had increased compared to the week earlier, according to revised U.S. Department of Labor estimates.

The weekly report published every Thursday by the Labor Department shows that 4,735 first-time unemployment claims were filed in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday, compared to a revised total of 6,602 the week before.

The revised total of 6,602 new claims filed during the week ending Sept. 5 marked the first time in two weeks that filings did not decline compared to the prior week.

Since claims started climbing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 867,698 people have filed first-time claims with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Meanwhile, OESC officials said in a press release Thursday that the agency is on track to begin distributing an additional $300 per week to unemployment claimants early next week as part of the federal Lost Wages Assistance program.

Oklahoma, as with other states, has received approval to receive six weeks of LWA payments for individuals who qualify, according to the OESC.