Oklahoma troopers cut off from HQ pursue speeder; crash kills uninvolved motorist in Del City

An uninvolved motorist died in an Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit in which troopers couldn’t tell dispatch they were chasing a speeder because a simultaneous OHP pursuit in the area monopolized the radio airwaves.

Two state troopers — a fresh academy graduate driving with his field training officer seated next to him — chased a Kia Soul for allegedly going 92 mph on Interstate 40 in the Oklahoma City metro, according to OHP's case file obtained via an open records request.

“I don’t know how to handle this,” Nick Vinson, a trooper of eight years, told Trooper Tyrie Haught after about 1½ minutes of pursuit.

With no OHP frequency available, Vinson called out the chase on a hand-held radio using a channel for Turner Turnpike communications. About a minute later, the 2018 Kia Soul at 84.5 mph slammed into the rear of a 2009 GMC Sierra stopped on a roadway in Del City.

Cory Coffey, 38, the driver of the uninvolved pickup truck, soon died of what a coroner determined to be a fractured and dislocated neck from blunt force trauma. The two troopers detained the eluding driver on scene.

Ten minutes after the crash, a different state trooper walked up to Haught — the rookie trooper who had been behind the wheel — and asked what happened. Then he inquired whether Haught was good.

“No, I’m good,” Haught replied. “Just more annoyed than anything.”

Agency policy dictates that pursuing troopers "shall keep headquarters updated" on chases. OHP didn't respond to submitted questions, nor did Commissioner Tim Tipton agree to an interview for the article.

Spotlight on fatalities

Oklahoma is a particularly deadly state for law enforcement chases.

The state's ranking in law enforcement pursuit-related deaths per capita was 11th highest in the country from 1996 to 2015 — almost 50% above the U.S. rate, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report published in 2017.

Oklahoma's death rate ranked No. 6 among worst states from 2016 to 2020 at nearly double that of the nation, according to a Tulsa World analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Association data.

The 2017 federal report portrays how dangerous chases are: There was one pursuit-related fatality per day on average in that 20-year span — and one-third of people killed weren’t involved in the pursuits.

Chuck Wexler is executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, whose guiding principle is the sanctity of life.

He said vehicular pursuits should take place only when two standards are met: a violent crime has been committed and the suspect poses an imminent threat to commit another violent crime — such as shooting someone.

“We’re in a good place to say that I think the national trend is toward violent crime and an imminent threat — two significant criteria,” Wexler said. “That’s where I see the field moving toward. At one time the field just talked about violent crime, but I think the imminent threat becomes relevant because — what you’re really saying is — if there are alternatives available to accomplish the same mission, then you want to choose the less risky alternative.”

In a five-year span, 15 OHP pursuits have killed 18 people — and at least eight of those killed weren’t the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least two were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was an OHP lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.

All but one of the deadly pursuits began with stolen property or traffic violations as the basis for the chase, despite agency policy requiring troopers to weigh whether benefits outweigh a pursuit’s risks and “promote the safety of all persons.”

The Tulsa World’s ongoing investigation of the Highway Patrol has uncovered reckless trooper actions, shoddy record-keeping, failure to address “alarming” concerns expressed by commanders, and refusal to review a fatal chase that OHP undertook in wintry conditions even though the stolen car’s location was being tracked electronically.

Details lacking

Vinson and Haught put James Cawthorne into handcuffs before checking on Coffey.

Cawthorne, 20 at the time, was able to walk from the wreckage the night of Oct. 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, Coffey was unresponsive in his seat.

“Sir. Sir. Are you alive? Hello,” Haught said to him, not eliciting a response.

In records, Vinson noted Coffey had a pulse and that he felt Coffey’s breath on the back of his hand. The two troopers discussed not wanting to take Coffey out of the driver’s seat in case of possible neck injuries.

Emergency medical personnel didn’t arrive until more than 15 minutes after the crash.

Haught appears to shut off his external microphone about 19 minutes after the crash, keeping it off for about 23 minutes before turning it back on.

Vinson doesn't appear to have a microphone connected to the in-car recording system.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has made it difficult to review and analyze what happened in the fatality pursuit that killed an uninvolved driver as troopers gave chase for a speeding infraction.

OHP didn’t conduct a command staff review nor a Chief’s Review Board of the pursuit.

Neither Haught nor Vinson filled out a pursuit report as required by policy. OHP didn’t explain why not.

In fact, the agency originally refused to release the case file to the Tulsa World until the newspaper’s attorney stepped in.

Vinson’s and Haught’s interview summaries were absent from the case file. The agency only provided those documents after the World specifically asked whether they existed and, if so, why they weren’t included in the case file.

The agency refused to say why those documents weren’t in the case file given to the newspaper.

Vinson and Haught each weren’t interviewed by OHP investigators until 11 days after the fatal pursuit. Vinson said he was unaware a helicopter had been in the air during the chase, though documents don’t provide any further illumination on that point.

Neither Haught nor Vinson were handed discipline by the agency.

Felony crime threshold

In October 2021, an Oklahoma County District Court judge gave James Cawthorne a life sentence — suspended for all but 21 years in prison — after Cawthorne entered a blind plea.

Cawthorne, 21 at the time, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder, aggravated attempting to elude, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

Troopers clocked Cawthorne at 92 mph on I-40 — the impetus for the deadly chase.

Seth Stoughton, a former Florida police officer turned lawyer, teaches at the University of South Carolina’s law school, as well as its criminology and criminal justice department.

Stoughton said he tends to draw the line at pursuing only for violent felonies.

He said that line is easy for officers to apply in the field and makes sense. Homicides, rapes, robberies — those suspects are dangerous, and catching them might be worth placing an officer and the public in some degree of risk.

“For me, the easy bright line to draw is violent felonies,” Stoughton said. “If someone fails to stop for a traffic violation or if there’s a tag that isn’t registered to that vehicle or even if the vehicle is stolen or you suspect the driver is DUI, for example — I don’t think those are good reasons to pursue.”

Stoughton said research shows about a third of pursuits end in a person getting away and another third conclude in a crash or uncontrolled stop. So there’s about a two-thirds chance a chase won’t end how the officer desires, he said.

“I do think that there is sort of a growing appreciation for the dangers of pursuits and the idea that what we do in policing — the risks that we take in policing — need to be justified,” Stoughton said. “I do think there is some growing support for what’s often referred to as a restrictive pursuit policy.”

Stoughton said the easiest and clearest way to implement a restrictive policy is to set a threshold of violent crimes — or whatever threshold the agency chooses — and pursue for no less than those reasons.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has what’s generally described as a discretionary policy. It leaves all decisions to chase up to troopers in the moment rather than establishing clear guidance in advance.

In fact, OHP’s policy even uses traffic offenses and stolen vehicles as examples of reasons for pursuits rather than discouraging them for minor offenses.

Stoughton said he often doesn’t see agencies place the same level of attention or detail in the context of pursuits as they do for uses of force.

He said it isn’t particularly fair for officers to be forced to make complicated and multi-faceted decisions while focused on driving, rather than the agency establishing clear and easy rules beforehand to guide them.

“When the motorist doesn’t stop, the officer’s instinctive response might be, ‘I’ve gotta stay on this person,’” Stoughton said. “But that’s exactly why having policy language and training is so important.

"If officers did everything perfectly without being told to — without any type of instruction — then we wouldn’t need any type of policy or training."

