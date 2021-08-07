Oklahoma trooper spins out car at 109 mph that kills driver. His superiors: 'Try not to talk about it'

Some policing researchers and strategists say law enforcement shouldn’t engage in vehicular pursuits unless a violent crime is involved — fleeing itself doesn’t count — because of their inherent dangers to life and limb.

“You can arrest them at their homes; get a warrant for them — but the one thing that you cannot do is get a life back,” said Chuck Wexler, a former officer who heads the Police Executive Research Forum, which places sanctity of life above all else in policing. “We put a higher value on human life. Even someone who is fleeing the police.

“Fleeing the police by itself doesn’t justify a tactic that could result in an injury or death to the driver, the police officer or to other third-parties.”

Wexler said they generally don’t recommend use of the TVI or PIT maneuver because it might result in loss of life. The general principle comes down to proportionality, he said. Are the tactics that are used proportionate to the crime that was committed?

“People don’t even go to jail for stolen cars,” Wexler said. “So can you get him another day? The more you’re pursuing him the more he’s fleeing.”

Geoffrey Alpert is a University of South Carolina professor who has researched high-risk policing activities for more than three decades.