Oklahoma Trauma-Informed Care Taskforce creates strategy to rebuild social supports through collaboration to address Adverse Childhood Experiences

“We have a history of resilience in Oklahoma because we have a history of adversity,” Hays-Grudo said. “What this means is that we’re also chasing problems, putting out fires. We’re not doing the prevention work or the universal coverage that we know is what will help all children develop those muscles for resilience so that whatever happens during their lifetime they have the capacity to respond flexibly and with strength and with support.”

State Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, is one of the co-authors in 2018 of Senate Bill 1517, which established the task force.

Bush acknowledged the pandemic is going to create a challenging budget year for the legislature because it “may rob Peter to pay Paul again.” She said the task force is dedicated toward building strong public-private partnerships to combine limited resources.

She said it’s important to put policy in place before asking for money, which is the groundwork the task force is laying.

“Once you have that solid base, it makes it a lot easier to go to the Legislature and go, ‘Look, here’s our system we have in place. Here’s our plan. This is how much it’s going to cost to really do this, and here’s our outcome and our measurements.”