Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department releases new travel guides

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has released three new publications to help travelers put together memorable state road trips.
The publications are the 2021 Oklahoma Travel Guide, the 2021 Oklahoma State Parks & Outdoor Guide and the revamped Oklahoma Motorcycle Guide.
"These publication guides show off many of the things Oklahoma does best — magnificent outdoor scenery, incredible state parks and open roads to cruise," the agency said in a news release.
"We can't wait to get these new guides into the hands of travelers inside and outside Oklahoma who want to see all the state has to offer," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also the state's secretary of Tourism & Branding.
"Whether you want to explore our great outdoors or experience a true slice of Americana by driving Route 66, you'll find something in these guides that will inspire you to start mapping out your Oklahoma adventures."
The 2021 Oklahoma Travel Guide highlights the state's "incredibly varied landscape and its new 'Imagine That!' branding, inviting readers to imagine all of the things they can see and do in Oklahoma — from trout fishing in the Lower Mountain Fork River to hiking in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to family outings in urban paradises like Tulsa's Gathering Place and Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park."
With 12 ecoregions within its borders, Oklahoma "has the most diverse terrain mile-for-mile in the nation, and that diversity can be seen on the Travel Guide's cover," the agency said.
It features an image of a rock formation found in the Black Mesa area near Kenton, along with smaller photos of other scenery around the state.
The 2021 Oklahoma State Parks & Outdoor Guide features more than 200 pages of information and photography of Oklahoma state parks and other popular outdoor destinations in the state, along with directories for outdoor activities, cabins and lodges, and camping and RV spots within the state.
The guide's cover features an illustration of the great blue heron.
The newly expanded Oklahoma Motorcycle Guide includes 14 rides around the state — including the Talimena National Scenic Byway and Route 66 — along with additional destinations and events for riders to enjoy.
Travelers can order or download the new guides at travelok.com/brochures. Numerous other publications from the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department, including the Oklahoma Route 66 Passport, the Oklahoma Route 66 Guide and the Oklahoma Indian Country Guide, are also available.
The website's offerings also include Oklahoma Agritourism publications and brochures from attractions around the state.
The guides are also available by phone order by calling 800-652-6552 and pressing 1, and travelers can pick them up throughout the year at Oklahoma tourism information centers, Oklahoma state parks, and many tourism attractions and accommodations around the state.
The department encourages those who want to pick up the guides in person to call ahead, as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected some businesses' hours, and it can take some locations a few weeks to get new guides stocked.
To learn more about the department, visit travelok.com.