Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department releases new travel guides

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has released three new publications to help travelers put together memorable state road trips.

The publications are the 2021 Oklahoma Travel Guide, the 2021 Oklahoma State Parks & Outdoor Guide and the revamped Oklahoma Motorcycle Guide.

"These publication guides show off many of the things Oklahoma does best — magnificent outdoor scenery, incredible state parks and open roads to cruise," the agency said in a news release.

"We can't wait to get these new guides into the hands of travelers inside and outside Oklahoma who want to see all the state has to offer," said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also the state's secretary of Tourism & Branding.

"Whether you want to explore our great outdoors or experience a true slice of Americana by driving Route 66, you'll find something in these guides that will inspire you to start mapping out your Oklahoma adventures."