Oklahoma Tourism Department cancels contract with Swadley's over suspected fraud

  • Updated
Swadleys Foggy Bottom Kitchens

The OSBI launched an investigation five days before the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency released a report showing millions of dollars paid to Swadley's Bar-B-Q in its contract to operate Foggy Bottom Kitchens in state parks. The money covered monthly management fees, annual losses and general contracting for Swadley's to renovate and operate state property into Foggy Bottom Kitchens at six state parks and one that never came to fruition.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Recreation and Tourism Department on Monday canceled its contract with Swadley's Bar-B-Q due to "suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices," the agency announced in a statement.

