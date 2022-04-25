OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Recreation and Tourism Department on Monday canceled its contract with Swadley's Bar-B-Q due to "suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices," the agency announced in a statement.
Just In
Oklahoma Tourism Department cancels contract with Swadley's over suspected fraud
- Dave Cathey The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment
His request would expand economic incentive programs to attract a specific, unnamed company, as well as companies considering Oklahoma in the future.
April Grace, Jena Nelson, John Cox, and Ryan Walters all appeared at a Tuesday evening online candidate forum hosted by Oklahoma PTA. #oklaed
"Some people say (the) reservations exist for all purposes. That's the big question we want resolved. ... That means I'm not the governor of eastern Oklahoma," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a visit to Tulsa World.
The Senate passed House Bill 4455 by a vote of 41-5. Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the measure into law on Monday.
Tulsa insurance executive Mark Tedford doesn’t officially join the Oklahoma House of Representatives until November, but he can already start …
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson questions tax cuts "while we are moving $698 million into a rebate package," paid for up front out of state savings of about $2 billion.
On top of converting five state-owned properties into Foggy Bottom Kitchen locations, Swadley's became the de facto general contractor to improvements at state lodges, the Oklahoman reports.
In debating a $698 million incentive package to lure a $3 billion to $5 billion electric vehicle battery factory to Pryor, no one in the Oklah…
Enoch Kelly Haney, the former Seminole Nation Chief who served in the state Legislature, ran for governor and had his art showcased around the…
Senate Bill 1860, by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, was sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on a 72-21 vote. If signed by Stitt, House sponsor Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan said, the bill will require greater pricing transparency by the third-party pharmacy benefit managers that administer most group prescription plans.