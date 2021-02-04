 Skip to main content
Oklahoma to get $8.9 in settlement with consulting firm to fight opioid crisis

  • Updated
Mike Hunter AG newsok

Oklahoma attorney general Mike Hunter. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma will get $8.9 million to fight the opioid epidemic from a multi-state settlement with the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the state's share in a news release Thursday.

McKinsey & Company reached a $573 million settlement that includes 47 states for its role in the opioid crisis.

“As we showed at our 2019 trial against Johnson & Johnson, McKinsey came up with the playbook on how to strategically market these powerfully addictive drugs, leading to a drastic increase in the number of opioids prescribed and contributing to the epidemic,” Hunter said.

