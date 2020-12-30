Oklahoma teen admits having parents killed because they were upset she was pregnant, state agent says

HUGO — The pregnant daughter of a slain couple admitted telling her boyfriend that "the only way" they could be together and raise their child was to kill her parents, an OSBI special agent reported.

Ashlie Nicole Rose Martin, 17, also admitted she and her 15-year-old boyfriend asked their friend, Chad Jon'Dale Voyles, to help.

The motive was first revealed Tuesday when Voyles, 18, of Fort Towson, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy.

Later Tuesday, the daughter and her boyfriend, Bryson Noel Miller, were charged as youthful offenders with the same counts. All three have been in custody since Dec. 23.

The mother, Sherrie Pyron, 47, was beaten with baseball bats and had her throat slashed the evening of Dec. 22 inside the family home in Fort Towson in far southeast Oklahoma. The father, Curtis Lee Martin, 60, was beaten to death after he came home the next morning.