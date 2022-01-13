Oklahoma tallies a record 10,502 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 22% of COVID patients in hospitals statewide are in intensive-care units, and about 25% in Tulsa County hospitals are in ICU.

Bratzler noted that historically about one-third of COVID inpatients required intensive care. The percentage has lessened in part because the disease is so prevalent that some people are coming into hospitals for other reasons and testing positive for COVID.

They aren't being treated for severe COVID but must be isolated and require caregivers to be dressed in full personal protective equipment, he said.

"We have to protect our other patients, and we have to protect our workforce," Bratzler said. "So even if they're not here for COVID, they still take a lot of resources to take care of them when they test positive."

Pediatric hospitalizations for COVID in Oklahoma are rising too, with 43 as the three-day average reported Thursday. That is 59% above the 27 reported a week ago and 207% more than the 14 a month earlier. The delta wave's peak was 64.

