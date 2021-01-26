Oklahoma Supreme Court tosses two more of Gov. Stitt's tribal gaming compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt exceeded his authority when he negotiated compacts with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town last year, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The ruling comes on the heels of an earlier decision that also sided with legislative leaders on tribal gaming compacts. The first case involved compacts with the Comanche and Otoe-Missouria tribes.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, filed the suits against Stitt.

The state's high court found that for the new compacts to be valid, the executive branch must have negotiated them within the bounds of the Model Tribal Gaming Compacts or received the approval of the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations, neither of which occurred.