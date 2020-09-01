Oklahoma State Parks: No, antifa didn't rent out a campground in Norman

Oklahoma State Parks on Tuesday debunked what was a building online conspiracy theory that a controversial antifascist group was planning to appear at state campground.
While the origin of the rumor is unknown, Oklahoma State Parks shared on its Facebook page screenshots of posts it compiled from people who claimed that antifa and Black Lives Matter groups were scheduled to descend on Lake Thunderbird State Park & Discovery Cove Nature Center near Norman.
"They are coming!" a commenter wrote. "I read antifa rented all camping spots at thunderbird next weekend."
Added another: "This is something that we need to be aware of around here next Saturday."
Oklahoma State Parks officials, however, refuted the rumor, saying that no group associated with antifa had made reservations.
"After checking our reservations, we can verify these posts circulating about Antifa taking over Lake Thunderbird State Park & Discovery Cove Nature Center are simply not true," Oklahoma State Parks wrote on Facebook.
The apparent rumor was part of a larger claim based on misrepresented photos that showed tour buses featuring the "Black Lives Matter" slogan were spotted in Florida carrying supposed "rioters" for protests.
Antifa has been branded as a far-left network whose members have been accused of looting and rioting during protests in cities across America in response to police violence against African Americans.
The buses, as it turned out, belonged to the Toronto Raptors, who are in Florida participating in the restart of the NBA regular season and postseason games in Orlando.
A spokesperson for the team confirmed to The Associated Press that the buses were wrapped for the team and were provided by a bus company that transported the them in Florida from their training camp.
