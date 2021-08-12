Oklahoma state GOP chair claims Democrats spread COVID-19 in social media post promoting freedom rally

OKLAHOMA CITY – Republican Party Chairman John Bennett on Wednesday encouraged attendance at a freedom rally after claiming that Democrats were responsible for the current explosion in COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, he also accused the federal government of attempting to shut down the country by pushing the “fear” of COVID-19.

“I mean it is only a matter of time before you won’t even be able to do anything without the permission of a communist government who will require proof of vaccination just to enjoy our freedoms,” Bennett said.

He claimed President Joe Biden and the Democrats are facilitating the spread of COVID from illegal aliens.

“We in Oklahoma, we refuse to be locked down,” Bennett said. “We will not be forced to be vaccinated against our will.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said recently that the country is not headed toward more lockdowns despite a near-record surge in coronavirus cases.