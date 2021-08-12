 Skip to main content
Oklahoma state GOP chair claims Democrats spread COVID-19 in social media post promoting freedom rally
Oklahoma state GOP chair claims Democrats spread COVID-19 in social media post promoting freedom rally

080521-tul-nws-bennett-screengrab

Oklahoma Republican Party Chair John Bennett is pictured in this screengrab from a Facebook video.

 Facebook screenshot

Jewish Federation of Tulsa calls out state GOP for using Star of David in vaccine dispute

Oklahoma GOP leader defends comments comparing vaccine mandates to Jewish persecution

OKLAHOMA CITY – Republican Party Chairman John Bennett on Wednesday encouraged attendance at a freedom rally after claiming that Democrats were responsible for the current explosion in COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, he also accused the federal government of attempting to shut down the country by pushing the “fear” of COVID-19.

“I mean it is only a matter of time before you won’t even be able to do anything without the permission of a communist government who will require proof of vaccination just to enjoy our freedoms,” Bennett said.

He claimed President Joe Biden and the Democrats are facilitating the spread of COVID from illegal aliens.

“We in Oklahoma, we refuse to be locked down,” Bennett said. “We will not be forced to be vaccinated against our will.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said recently that the country is not headed toward more lockdowns despite a near-record surge in coronavirus cases.

Oklahoma has not mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for state residents, although some private businesses have made it a requirement for employment.

Bennett recently made national headlines by comparing possible vaccine passports to persecution experienced by Jewish people during the Holocaust.

“The Republican Party should be joining us by calling for citizens to listen to the guidance of the CDC, follow the science and protect themselves and their neighbors by getting vaccinated so we can defeat this pandemic and move our country forward,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Vice Chairman Eric Proctor.

The rally will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol.

COVID-19's delta variant can infect fully vaccinated people, who can spread it to others, says Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer with the University of Oklahoma

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

