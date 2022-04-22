 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma should refund Muscogee citizen's income taxes, administrative judge concludes

Challenges to Oklahoma's right to tax Native Americans

A three-prong test to determine whether tribal citizens are exempt from income taxes has existed in state law for nearly two decades. It has typically applied to a relatively small group of Oklahomans who live and work on land owned by the tribe or land held in trust by the federal government for the tribe’s benefit. But a judge says federal law makes clear the definition of Indian Country includes all land within a reservation’s boundaries. State tax law relies on that same definition.

OKLAHOMA CITY — An administrative law judge for the Oklahoma Tax Commission found the state should refund the income taxes of a Muscogee Nation citizen who works for her tribe and lives on its reservation.

