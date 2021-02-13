Oklahoma Sens. Inhofe, Lankford vote to acquit Trump at impeachment trial

Both of Oklahoma’s senators, Republicans Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, voted to acquit former President Donald Trump.

Tweeting shortly after the vote, Inhofe returned to his position that the Senate could not impeach a former president for actions while in office — a view widely disputed by legal scholars.

Inhofe called the violence of Jan. 6 “criminal” and “horrific” and did not specifically exonerate Trump from all responsibility for it, but said it was beyond the Senate’s authority to act.

“My plain reading of Article II, Section IV of the Constitution led me to believe that the Founders did not intend for us to impeach and try former presidents, which is why today I voted to acquit former President Trump,” Inhofe tweeted.

“Just as we cannot impeach and convict former Presidents Carter, Bush, Clinton or Obama today for anything they did during their presidency, we cannot, based on my reading of the Constitution, convict former President Trump,” Inhofe said.

Lankford, who was visibly shaken by video evidence presented during the trial, took the same path.