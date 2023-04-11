OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Tuesday passed a bill that would give the attorney general the power to investigate and prosecute violations of open records and meetings laws.

House Bill 2287, by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, and Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 12-0 and heads to the Senate floor.

The bill has a price tag of $525,000 for additional staff, according to a bill summary.

McCortney said the office would be advisory to a state agency seeking interpretations of the laws.

He said he hoped it would bring more consistency.

“We want to see it move forward,” Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said. “It would be an improvement for both records requestors and records custodians.”

Thomas said the public could access the office, something that is not available currently.

Currently, those who are denied access to records must go to court, Thomas said.

“It is just advice,” Thomas said. “It is not a binding opinion. The public body could still withhold the record if they felt like they should.”

Thomas said the measure could reduce the number of court cases that are filed to obtain public records.

Several other states have public access counselors, Thomas said.

On March 17, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced he had hired former Sen. Anthony Sykes, an attorney, as the agency’s public access counselor.

“House Bill 2287 is an important step toward ensuring a state government that is open, transparent and answerable to the people,” Drummond said. “I applaud the Senate Judiciary Committee for advancing this bill to the full Senate for further action.”

Drummond, in announcing Sykes’ appointment, said his office had eliminated a backlog of 66 open records requests his office had inherited, some dating back years, and processed another 34 requests since taking office.

The panel also passed House Bill 2794 that would allow municipal, county and federal judges to have personal information stricken from public records.

Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, who presented the bill, said it was a safety provision.

Howard said a judge came home to find a knife stuck in her door.

The judges need to be protected when they make decisions about nefarious people, he said.