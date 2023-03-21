OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would give raises to teachers.

Senate Bill 482 by Sen. Adam Pugh would provide raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000, based on experience. It would cost about $285 million, Pugh said.

The measure passed by a vote of 41-1 with no questions and no debate. It now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Earlier this month, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said if the Senate tried to amend House bills that would create a school choice tax credit and appropriate $500 million in new funding for public education, the House would not hear any Senate education bills this session.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, called the declaration “asinine” and said his chamber would not be bullied on policy decisions.

Pugh, R-Edmond, is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. The pay raise bill is among a number of education proposals he has put forward this session as the state attempts to prevent more teachers from leaving the profession or taking jobs out of state.

“As our state works to further improve teacher retention and recruitment, it’s imperative that we stay competitive with other states,” Pugh said. “While our teachers and other school employees have some of the best benefits in the region, we must also reward these public servants by increasing their pay to keep pace with regional trends.”

Other states like Arkansas and Texas are increasing teacher pay, he said.

The Senate also passed SB 681 by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, which would require those 16 years old and younger in the back seat of a passenger vehicle to wear a seatbelt unless they are in a child car seat.

The measure does not apply to buses or multipassenger vans, Pederson said.

The vote was 27-17. The bill heads to the House for consideration.