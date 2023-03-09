State first-time jobless claims during the week ending Saturday declined 26% from the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 843 initial claims were filed in Oklahoma last week, while the prior seven-day period had an upwardly revised total of 1,139.

While the most recent initial claims total is still subject to revision next week, the number is the second lowest ever recorded in the state for one week, according to Department of Labor figures dating to 1987.

The fewest initial claims in one week in the state were filed in October 1989, when 184 claims were recorded.

Meanwhile, continued claims — those filed after at least one week of unemployment — fell by 2.7%, going from a revised total of 10,573 the week ending Feb. 18 to 10,291 the week ending Feb. 25.

More long-term metrics also reflected a second week of declining filings.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims declined from 1,355 the week ending Feb. 25 to 1,266 the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,558 the week ending Feb. 18 to 10,481 the following week.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 21,000 the week ending Saturday to 211,000 filings, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.

The filings trend was mixed among neighboring states.

Colorado, New Mexico and Texas all reported increases in weekly initial filings, while Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri all reported declines.