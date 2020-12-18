Oklahoma’s next Pfizer vaccine shipment will be smaller than anticipated

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma is expected to receive fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.
But state health officials still expect Oklahoma will receive at least 166,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year.
Oklahoma will receive approximately 14,000 fewer Pfizer doses next week. The Oklahoma State Department of Health previously estimated the next Pfizer shipment of 38,000 doses would arrive on Dec. 23.
Deputy Commissioner of Community Health Services Keith Reed said Oklahoma still expects to receive a third shipment of Pfizer vaccines before the end of the year. It’s not clear how many doses will be included in that shipment, but those additional vaccines have not yet been included in the year-end estimate.
